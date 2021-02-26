Everything seems to be moving towards the end. After an introductory first season where we saw Emma, ​​Ray and other children flee Grace Field, The Promised Neverland’s second season started racing towards the finale, surprising viewers. Between one cut and another, the adaptation proved to be completely different from the manga.

Now we have already entered the final phase of the anime. The voice actor of Peter Ratri, the last enemy of The Promised Neverland, has been revealed a few hours ago, but in the meantime we have to attend another five episodes before the finale. Emma and Ray have finally met Norman again, believed dead, with the boy who, however, has a genocidal plan in mind.

Together with the quartet of followers he found in Lambda, Norman wants to exterminate all demons and create a new world where cattle children can live in freedom. The Promised Neverland 2×07 just arrived on VVVVID continues to emphasize this level, but it will also show us what Norman’s intentions are towards Mujika and Sonju, two demons who do not regress even if they do not eat human flesh.

The Norman’s plan will continue in light of these revelations or will it have changed as in Emma’s wishes? And how much will the latest enemies of The Promised Neverland 2 come into play?