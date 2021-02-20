After a short break, finally there second season of The Promised Neverland is back to follow up on a sensational revelation that occurred during the previous episode. In the sixth episode, in fact, the spectators are informed about what happened to Norman.

Presumed dead, incredibly at the end of the fifth installment of The Promised Neverland 2 Norman is reappeared from nowhere to save his comrades. But how did the boy survive the Grace Field demons?

Unfortunately, once again the animated series provides the answers to this big question rather disappointingly. In fact, the numerous cuts have reduced the drama of the background on what really happened to Norman.

By avoiding going into this revelation to avoid spoilers, essentially thanks to the help of a mysterious figure Norman would have managed to run away from demons and run away with other orphans.

The boy also has a very specific plan for destroy the brutal creatures. Demons need to eat humans to maintain their intelligence, but by contaminating their food they would lose control and turn into bloodthirsty beasts; their own blood. This plot, however, is in stark contrast to Emma’s idea of ​​peaceful coexistence. Which side will Ray and the other surviving orphans take sides?

With the airing of this episode the anime has reached its half, however The Promised Neverland continues to not convince fans. The truth comes out, here’s a trailer for The Promised Neverland 2×06.