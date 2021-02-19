The first season of The Promised Neverland ended with several applause from fans in March 2019, at the end of 12 episodes that introduced us to Emma, ​​Norman and Ray and the difficult environment in which they lived. Determined not to die, the children fled Grace Field’s fictional paradise to find themselves in a completely unknown world.

The story of these runaway children resumed in January 2021 with the second season, which only last week stopped for a recap episode. This choice of production of The Promised Neverland has been criticized by fans, given the small amount of episodes to be summarized at this juncture. We have though revised Norman in a place where it was not expected and now all that remains is to understand how he survived and what his goals are.

VVVVID made The Promised Neverland 2×06 available to users which will answer many of these questions. With Italian subtitles, we will see what is the new fate of the children left without shelter and who are Norman’s new companions. The Promised Neverland 2×06 trailer has certainly shown a lot of these things already, but what will happen in the episode? Let’s see what awaits us in the second phase of the anime.