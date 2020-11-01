The Promised Neverland 2: the composer shared an update on the work in progress

Initially scheduled for release this fall season, the second season of animated The Promised Neverland has been moved to new year. But with the new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic how are the works on the series proceeding?

We have been told little or nothing about the second season of the anime of The Promised Neverland. So far, no official trailers or promotional material have arrived, prompting fans to believe that the animated series can be postponed again. With Covid-19 having returned forcefully to the attack, it would not be difficult to imagine that this hypothesis could turn into reality. However, the composer of the work of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu shared an accurate update on the work in progress.

On the occasion of the night of Halloween, Takahiro Obata, on his Twitter profile, has published a short clip where you can listen one of the audio tracks created for the second season of The Promised Neverland. “Happy Halloween! I lightly reveal a new song for The Promised Neverland. In which scene will it be the background? We await the broadcast of the anime in January“, he wrote accompanying the post.

The release of the second part of the anime is currently scheduled for the winter of 2021 and according to what the composer shared, this date should be respected. If you haven’t given the first series a chance yet, now is the perfect time to check it out. Meanwhile, the author of The Promised Neverland has made an illustration for the upcoming live action. A new poster has unveiled the design of the protagonists of The Promised Neverland live action.