Entertainment

The Promised Neverland 2: special event coming up, news on the second season?

September 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The first season of The Promised Neverland was greeted with great enthusiasm by the dedicated community, despite the various cuts that forced the first 37 chapters to be compressed into just 12 episodes. However, we may not wait much longer to hear the latest news on the highly anticipated second series.

Although the manga has been over for several months now, breaking the criticism of the public in two, the animated adaptation is preparing to return next January with season 2. However, a month has passed since the latest news on the anime, with the key visual dedicated to Emma, ​​and what better time than this to flesh out the attention on the franchise with a new dedicated trailer?

On 9 September, in fact, the production organized a streaming event to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the manga, which will also be attended by the main voice actors of the anime. At the bottom of the news, moreover, it is possible to access the link of the live streaming which will start at 12:00 Italian time. Therefore, therefore, it is lectio to expect more information on The Promised Neverland 2 in the next days. We therefore suggest that you stay tuned to our pages so as not to miss further news on the subject.

READ:  ONE PIECE: great news for Luffy's Haki in the last episode, here's what happened

And you, instead, what do you expect from this event? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.