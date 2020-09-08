The Promised Neverland 2: special event coming up, news on the second season?

Share it:

The first season of The Promised Neverland was greeted with great enthusiasm by the dedicated community, despite the various cuts that forced the first 37 chapters to be compressed into just 12 episodes. However, we may not wait much longer to hear the latest news on the highly anticipated second series.

Although the manga has been over for several months now, breaking the criticism of the public in two, the animated adaptation is preparing to return next January with season 2. However, a month has passed since the latest news on the anime, with the key visual dedicated to Emma, ​​and what better time than this to flesh out the attention on the franchise with a new dedicated trailer?

On 9 September, in fact, the production organized a streaming event to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the manga, which will also be attended by the main voice actors of the anime. At the bottom of the news, moreover, it is possible to access the link of the live streaming which will start at 12:00 Italian time. Therefore, therefore, it is lectio to expect more information on The Promised Neverland 2 in the next days. We therefore suggest that you stay tuned to our pages so as not to miss further news on the subject.

And you, instead, what do you expect from this event? Let us know with a comment below.