The Promised Neverland 2: Emma is the protagonist of the new Key Visual

The postponement of the second season of The Promised Neverland was greeted with a note of disappointment from the fans, forced to wait for January before seeing Emma and his companions in action. Fortunately Weekly Shonen Jump and CloverWorks managed to gild the pill, surprisingly showing a new Key Visual.

At the bottom you can take a look at the image, in which Emma is portrayed wearing winter clothes. We remind you that the first 12 episodes of the anime, currently visible on Netflix, VVVVID and Amazon Prime Video, have adapted the first 5 volumes of the manga, up to chapter 37. The second season, presumably made up of 12 other episodes, will adapt the events that occurred up to chapter 74, ending with the end of the Saga of Minerva.

Key Visual was shown in Weekly Shonen Jump 37-38, an issue in which it has also been confirmed that The Promised Neverland will receive a new 19-page special chapter. We remind you that in addition to anime and manga, a new live-action film arriving in Japanese theaters and a Hollywood adaptation produced by Amazon have been confirmed.

And what do you think of it? Have you finished reading the manga or do you prefer to wait for the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!