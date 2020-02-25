Entertainment

The Promised Neverland 18 arrives in Japan, the cover is breathtaking

February 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2020 will most likely be the final year of The Promised Neverland. The manga of Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka has found positive feedback from many readers during its years of serialization, but the planned story is about to end and will not be stretched more than necessary.

In March 2020 the volume 18 of The Promised Neverland who will be one of the last. Given the near release date, the official manga account shared the cover designed by Demizu Posuka. Once again, the mangaka shows off its ability to illustrate by making a cover of a high standard and which undoubtedly catches the eye thanks to the skilful use of the colors and elements present.

At the bottom you can see the prepared image, with Emma pulling Norman out of his prison and hugging him. Behind her is Ray who tries to help her friend take away their adopted brother, while fragments of glass flutter all around and the demon masks used by the two boys to sneak into the capital of monsters eat men.

READ:  Mystery Of Manson Murder in 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

titled Never Be Alone, volume 18 of The Promised Neverland will contain from chapter 153 to 161, with the latter giving the title to the tankobon. Do you prefer this illustration or that of The Promised Neverland 17?

