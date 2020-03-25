The projects discarded for Rick Remender's X-Men

Share it:

Before he left Marvel Comics to follow his plans at Image Comics, Rick Remender was in the process of writing a series for mutants called "Extraordinary X-Men" then abandoned. The writer shares his plans these days.

Through a post on the social network Twitter, Rick Remender tells us that his plans for the series focused especially on three key characters: Jean Gray (the version from the past recalled by Beast together with the young Cyclops, Ice Man and Angel), Fantomex and Professor Xavier. Remender writes "I just found my whole two years of plans for Bible X when I had to get those books. I haven't opened them since I left (Marvel Comics) in 2014. It was really Fantomex, Jean and Professor X centric. The bad guy was Mastermind. I could not digest the history of the Inhumans. C'est la vie ".

But what does Remender refer to with "the history of the Inhumans?". Due to the film rights of the X-Men in Fox's hands, it was rumored that Marvel wanted to supplant the mutants with the Inhumans, whose rights they owned instead. Due to the lack of feedback from the public (it must not be remembered that the X-Men are characters loved by everyone) and the cinematographic rights again in the hands of Marvel and Disney, the X-Men are back in vogue and thanks to the writer Jonathan Hickman and Dawn of X are returning to be very successful.

