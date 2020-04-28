The professional leagues will be able to carry out training from Monday, May 4

Share it:

That Phase 0, in which the training for professional leagues and individual workouts for federated athletes, will start next Monday May 4th. At that time, among other activities, walks with minors, the carrying out of sport individually and the opening of premises that can carry out activities by appointment.

In the so-called Phase 1, which will begin for the majority of the provinces on May 11, the centers of high performance -with disinfection tasks and shifts of use- and "average training" in professional leagues. Other activities that will be allowed at that time will be the opening of small shops and terraces and worship celebrations. In these cases, the capacity will be limited to one third.

Pedro Sánchez has not spoken of the activities allowed in the Phase 2, but has given as an example the start of cultural activities with less than 50 people and a limited capacity (33%) and meetings of up to 400 people outdoors as long as they are seated. In the Phase 3, in which sports activities have not been mentioned either, would allow the capacity of the different activities to be increased, as in the case of the restoration.

As announced Pedro Sánchez, the de-escalation will progress at different rates in the territory -provinces, islands or autonomous communities- and each phase will last about two weeks, which is the period that incubation of the coronavirus lasts. The objective is that the return of the activity occurs in a period of between six and eight weeks, depending on the evolution of the health indicators of this pandemic of the coronavirus.

Although he has not made reference to sports competitionsthey don't seem to go into that period of 6 to 8 weeks de-escalation, before reaching the "new normal", due to the existing mobility limitations, in which transfers between provinces will not be allowed at first and then they can only be made between places that are in the same de-escalation phase .

The president recalled that starting this coming weekend individual physical exercise will be allowed to citizens – going for a run, for example – and has appealed to the responsibility of citizens because any "irresponsible behavior" can make them lose what was achieved. "The virus is still there, limping, until there is a vaccine or effective treatment, "he noted.

