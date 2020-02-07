General News

 The production of the third season of Titans will begin in March

February 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
First logo of the third season of Titans

It seems that third season of "Titans" It already has filming start dates. We know that its premiere will take place this fall in DC Universe, so its production start could not be far away. Even more with all those casting news that are playing.

The third season of the Titans It will begin shooting on March 20, and its production will run until October 22. The second season also had a shooting start set for mid-March, but it ended up being delayed at the beginning of April. There is still no concrete date for the premiere of the series.

Some of the surprises that this third season holds for us have been leaking these weeks, such as the debuts of Roy Harper, Lex Luthor or Barbara Gordon / Oracle, together with the fact that Blackfire will have a prominent role in the new episodes.

Via information | The GWW

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

