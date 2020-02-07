 The production of the third season of Titans will begin in March

Share it:

It seems that third season of "Titans" It already has filming start dates. We know that its premiere will take place this fall in DC Universe, so its production start could not be far away. Even more with all those casting news that are playing.

The third season of the Titans It will begin shooting on March 20, and its production will run until October 22. The second season also had a shooting start set for mid-March, but it ended up being delayed at the beginning of April. There is still no concrete date for the premiere of the series.

Some of the surprises that this third season holds for us have been leaking these weeks, such as the debuts of Roy Harper, Lex Luthor or Barbara Gordon / Oracle, together with the fact that Blackfire will have a prominent role in the new episodes.

Titans season three is set to begin filming on March 20th with a targeted wrap date of October 22nd. Season two was supposed to begin filming in mid-March but got pushed to the first week of April, we'll see if something similar happens this time around too. pic.twitter.com/GfbAPJRpBk – Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) February 7, 2020

Via information | The GWW