The production of the Nintendo Switch will be increased to try to combat the lack of stock

If you had any intention of getting a Nintendo Switch You will have recently realized that it is practically an impossible mission due to the evident lack of units in almost all the world due to the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had in the production of this and many other electronic devices.

Nintendo is now committed to stepping on the gas when it comes to manufacturing new units to try to combat this shortage, but they still don't promise they can keep up with the high demand around the world.

The Nikkei newspaper has learned that Nintendo plans to increase production by 10% over the 20 million units that the Japanese company manufactured over the past year. A Nintendo spokesperson has confirmed this.

"We hope that manufacturers can respond to increased production, but due to the acquisition of some components the forecasts remain uncertain and we cannot predict how many exact units we will be able to manufacture."

A representative of these parts suppliers commented that they will do everything possible to meet the demands of Nintendo, but it is not certain that they can offer all the units that are requested.

In total it seems that there are plans to launch a total of 22 million consoles throughout the year worldwide. Whether or not they are able to do so will only depend on how the virus progresses and what capacity manufacturers and component suppliers needed to meet the high demand can work with.

Recently we have seen that in Spain there has been a sasaplandificant entry of units with a stock of highly sought-after products around the world such as the Nintendo Switch with motifs of Animal Crossing: New Horizons or the video game Ring Fit Adventure.

Source.