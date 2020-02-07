Entertainment

The production of the Nintendo Switch of Animal Crossing affected by the coronavirus

February 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
The coronavirus outbreak continues to seriously affect the Chinese people and therefore the business fabric of the region. Since Nintendo is one of the companies that manufactures products in China, the Japanese have announced that they may be forced to delay the premiere of the new Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing motifs: New Horizons.

A publication on the Japanese Nintendo page can read the following: "Due to the impact of the new outbreak of coronavirus, an inevitable impact on the distribution of the units of Nintendo Switch Collectible Animal Crossing Set ".

At the moment Nintendo says that the only date that will be affected by this will be the one scheduled to make official console reservations. In our country a few days ago this edition can be reserved, so in principle it should not affect the delay in any way.

The same statement warns of possible delays in the distribution of new standard consoles, controls, Ring Fit Adventure units and other products whose production cannot be addressed right now.

It goes without saying that the main priority of any company or entity in this situation should be the health of its employees or the employees of the companies they hire to produce their products.

The outbreak of this virus, sometimes lethal, has also affected the release date of the video game The Outer Worlds for Nintendo Switch, so Obsidian Entertainment shared the situation in a statement. There seems to be no regret for any case of infection in Virtuos studies, a team that adapts the game for this platform, but as a precaution they are not going to work these days when the Chinese government does not seem to be able to contain the proliferation of virus that has already left its borders.

