the production of the Netflix series has already restarted

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Witcher is one of Netflix's biggest hits and many are waiting for a second season, so the actors, directors and crew members couldn't wait to get back on set: it seems that their wish has finally been granted. is that Geralt has returned to sharpen his precious swords on the set.

The photos of showrunner Lauren Hissrich had already given us confirmation of the actual return of some professionals, but the shooting start date was set for August 17th. But why wait if everything is ready and if the security measures allow it?

To announce the happy event is director Stephen Surjik, through a photo posted on Instagram for which he declares: "There are 3 minutes to switch on and to take off for our second adventure with The Witcher Season 2. Everyone is very cautious but in a good mood. You are looking at the new anti-Covid communication system: it reduces contact between crew members. Thanks to Matt, Kelly, Lauren and Netflix. "

It seems that the device allows all professionals involved to avoid close contacts, promoting safe work. If everything went as planned in those three minutes, it means that Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and everyone else may already have had the opportunity to get back into the characters and bring home the first results. Unfortunately, the filming of The Witcher is likely to last until 2021 and therefore we will still have to wait many months before a release, but the news of the restart is already something positive: everything is going according to plan!