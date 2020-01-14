The production of Fate / Grand Order: Babylonia continues, and it seems to be booming

Share it:

Animation studios sometimes struggle to keep up with the projects to be animated, which gradually become more complex and with the need to maintain high quality. According to the latest statements by the director of Fate / Grand Order: Babylonia, Toshifumi Akai, is absolutely not the case with the anime that started on January 4, 2020.

Fate / Grand Order: Babylonia resumed after two episodes of recap aired in the last two weeks of December, with a broadcast officially restarted on January 4th. It often happens to these productions that the anime risks being terminated only in conjunction with the television broadcast.

Toshifumi Akai, director of Fate / Grand Order: Babylonia, denied this situation and indeed specified that the production of Fate / Grand Order: Babylonia is booming. The director gave Animage the following words: "In today's souls there are a lot of cases where the work ends just before the broadcast day, but with Fate / Grand Order: Babylonia we are doing a good job and I hope it continues for the second cycle of episodes too. "

Akai also specified that Fate / Grand Order: Babylonia saw work begin early compared to the times, allowing the staff to experiment with the aesthetic quality of the first three episodes. Just the third episode marked the satisfaction of the animators thanks to the right balance of drawings and filters to give clear and captivating visuals. Akai thus confirms the positive trend that it already revealed to the same magazine Newtype in December.

The director is also happy with the results achieved in the action scenes – there will be many in this second part – and he feels "blessed" as a director because one of the most important battles manages to stand out. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the Fate / Grand Order: Babylonia trailers that anticipate this season's events.