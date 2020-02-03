The production of Castlevania 3 is almost finished, the author shares a first teaser

Share it:

It took months, but it seems that Castlevania's third season is now ready for its debut. The author Warren Ellis in fact, he shared a very short teaser on his Twitter profile a few minutes ago, writing: "Hi everyone, we are just doing something around here."

As you can see at the bottom, the short preview is nothing more than the intro of Castlevania 3, which has remained almost unchanged from that of the past seasons. Powerhouse Animation the rest has been continuing to tease fans for several weeks, and it is certainly no secret that the anime has been in post-production for at least a month.

On November 26, 2019 Netflix mistakenly announced the release of Castlevania 3, raising a fuss and forcing the director Sam Deats to apologize. On that occasion, it was reported by the staff that the season could not be released in December as production of the last episode had not yet finished; it follows that at least 9 of the 10 planned episodes were already ready for that date. Obviously the start of the broadcast will not happen before the times are ripe, and many fans are afraid of having to wait again for the end of the year before enjoying the return of Belmont and his companions.

The teaser visible below has rekindled the feeble hopes of fans, but before talking about a release date, we will still have to wait for Netflix to confirm.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see these new episodes?