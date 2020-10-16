the production house CIAO is born

According to Variety exclusive reports, Vince Gerardis, co-executive producer of Game of Thrones, is creating a new production house. There is a lot of Italy in the project, starting with the name: it will be called CIAO, which stands for Organized Italian American Creativity.

The fledgling company will specialize in the manufacture and worldwide sale of film and television products based on literary property.

Apparently, Vince Gerardis is in talks with an important Italian publisher, which would offer to CIAO access to a large number of literary talents from our country. The goal is to “Establish a new and interesting business model, starting with what I have learned over the years as representative of the authors“ the producer told Variety.

The company, based in Rome, will focus on Italian works which have the potential to break through abroad as well. “Italy first, but with one global vision“ commented Gerardis.

The manufacturer, who owns a house in Spain, recently acquired the Italian citizenship. Just this week he was due to participate in the International Audiovisual Market (MIA), which is held in Roma 14 to 18 October, but he had to give up due to the peak of infections that is occurring in Europe. On Thursday, however, he will participate in one panel discussion in video conference.

