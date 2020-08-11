The producer warns, a character will not survive the finale

Share it:

The Coronavirus outbreak suspended the airing of episodes of AMC's most successful series shortly before the wait end of the season. If you are looking for more information about it, we point out, in addition to the first photos of the ending of The Walking Dead 10, this interview with producer Scott Gimple.

During the Comic-Con in virtual version that took place in recent weeks, Scott Gimple spoke about the first trailer of the episode, which showed us Gabriel while tries to defend Judith and RJ who took refuge inside a hospital turret, fleeing the zombie horde that was freed by Beta, leader of the Whisperers. Here are the words of the manufacturer of The Walking Dead: "Judith is able to look after herself, she's also worrying about RJ. Eventually everyone who starts protecting Judith is killed. I mean, more than worrying about RJ or Judith I would care about the person defending them".

These words portend the death of the character played by Seth Gilliam, who joined Rick's group in the episodes of the fifth season and who has survived until this moment. All that remains is to wait for the episode to air to find out what the fate of Father Gabriel, in the meantime we recommend this poll on the characters of The Walking Dead, in which fans have voted their favorite actor for a possible prequel show.