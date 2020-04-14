The producer talks about ESE moment of 'Killing Eve 3×01'

Share it:

This article contains spoilers for what happened in episode 3×01 of 'Killing Eve ', 'Slowly Slowly Catchy Monkey'.





The fandom anxiously awaited the return of 'Killing Eve'. Its third season has brought the premiere forward a couple of weeks and yesterday the first chapter to leave everyone speechless: the series returned with the death of a popular character. And how soon we saw the ex-hacker again Kenny Stowton (Sean Delaney), who had previously given up his MI6 role, still investigating the Twelve in secret, we found out that he had returned to say goodbye. Well for shock We all discovered that investigating where no one is calling has led to his being assassinated. Is own Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) who witnessed his murder when he saw a body fall from the top of the building where they were going to meet.

How was the decision made to end such a character? The fiction producer and screenwriter, Suzanne Heathcote, has discussed the scene in question with Entertainment Weekly, where he announced that it was a "difficult" decision to say goodbye to Kenny, but that it was something that had to be done to bring Eve back into history. "Those decisions are never easy," he says. "But with this story, given everything that has happened to Eve in the past two seasons we really felt like we had to honor where she was. And I wasn't going to bring her back to investigate the Twelve for a professional reason. So we knew that something Really personal it had to happen. And the more loved the character is, the more it means when they leave. "

When we saw Eve again in the opening of the episode, we found that she is living a new life anonymous and unhappy in the UK in an attempt to escape the trauma of her past, but Kenny's death will be a "personal bomb" that will reluctantly bring her back to investigate. There was no other way. "When we see her in the first episode she has chosen to erase herself from the world, because she feels that everything is better without her participating. It is understood that she has no other option, they really do not need her. But no one else to investigate this. No one else going to find out what happened to Kenny. No one is going to find anything about the Twelve. She understands it and then she has to move and return to his role"

Heathcote also has a few words of encouragement for the fandom, noting that we may see Kenny again. When asked if we could see him again in the form of flashbackHis response was: "It is a world where anything can happen. So never say never."

It has started like this, with a hard loss, unexpected but it seems necessary, the third season of this series that will be broadcasting a new episode every week – in Spain it is available in HBO.