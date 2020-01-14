The producer of NieR: Automata anticipates a big announcement for 2020

Share it:

The current year 2020 will be the 10th anniversary of the first NieR, released there by April 2010 on PS3 and Xbox 360 under the development of Cavia for Square Enix. Yosuke Saito, producer of the IP, has advanced in the latest issue of the magazine Famitsu that we will have news this year about a game not yet announced; an information that coincides with the message suggested this past December.

Mention explicitly "an unannounced title”, But at no specific moment that it is a video game of the license of NieR, so it is time to wait before falling into possible translation errors.

It should be added in this regard that Square Enix has recently renewed the registration of the NieR brand, which invites us to think that they will continue to explore that name commercially in some way. A website is also enabled for the tenth anniversary of NieR; although it does not offer or suggest any related ads at this time.



NieR: Automata

NieR: Automata, an international success

The success of NieR: Automata It is a fact that has caught all parties involved by surprise. The development of PlatinumGames headed by Yoko Taro has sold, as of May 2019, more than 4 million units worldwide, a very high figure according to the expectations of the publisher, Square Enix.

In our original analysis of NieR: Automata, which dates back to July 2017, we rate the game as excellent, hence its 9.3 / 10. “NieR: Automata is a love letter to video games. Especially to Japanese video games. Voluntarily or involuntarily, we can find traces of such diverse titles as Metal Gear Rising, Xenoblade X or Radiant Silvergun in it. ”

NieR: Automata is currently available for Playstation 4, Xbox One Y PC.

