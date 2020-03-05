The producer of Final Fantasy VII Remake wants to recover Parasite Eve

Share it:

We are living in a time when remakes are the order of the day. They are even able to generate debates about whether they should be chosen as GOTY. In fact, it happened in 2019 with Resident Evil 2 Remake and is likely to happen again in 2020 with Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Speaking of the latter, producer Yoshinori Kitase has confirmed that it is not the only game that could recover Square Enix in the future. Do you remember Parasite Eve? Well Kitase is convinced that it would be a shame not to recover those characters and that world.

Unfortunately, it is a saga that has been in ostracism for many years. Whether we have his last appearance in the Store or the original games, we have to go back to 2011. The saga has three deliveries, the first two being exclusive to PSX and the last one to PSP. All maintain style, atmosphere and protagonist, but with very different playable concepts.

Returning to the topic of Kitase, he has revealed the news in a recent interview he has done for Japanese professional wrestler Kenny Omega. In the interview, Omega, who is a big fan of Square Enix IPs, has asked Kitase directly about the Parasite Eve saga, which was logical since the producer worked on that franchise.

This is what Kitase has answered: "Yes, it's true that for the third birthday, I worked on the PSP version. The characters are very rich and deep, especially Aya Brea. I don't know any plans at this time, but it would be a waste not to use those characters.".

Now the question would be how Square Enix would approach a new project of this franchise. Would you opt for a more traditional RPG as with the first? Or would he rather opt for a game with elements of terror like Parasite Eve 2? Nor should we forget that the third was, directly, an action game.

