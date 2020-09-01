The problem of the three bodies, comes the Netflix series from the authors of Game of Thrones

Share it:

Netflix has announced a new one original series from “The problem of the three bodies”, the famous science fiction trilogy written by acclaimed Chinese author Liu Cixin focusing on the first contact between humanity and aliens.

Developing the adaptation will be the authors of Game of Thrones David Benioff and DB Wiss, who left the project for a new Star Wars trilogy last October, along with Alexander Wood (The Terorr: Infamy, True Blood).

“The Liu Cixin trilogy represents the most ambitious science fiction series we’ve ever read: it transports readers from the 1960s to the end of time, from life on our blue dot to the far reaches of the universe. spend the next few years telling this epic story to audiences around the world “, commented Benioff and Weiss.

Woo added: “It is a privilege to adapt one of China’s greatest science fiction masterpieces. The Three Bodies Problem trilogy brings together so many things I love: complex, multifaceted characters and existential interests, all told in the form of an elegant, deeply human allegory. I’m delighted to initiate. my collaboration with Netflix alongside this skilled creative team “.

In addition to the three writers, the series will also executive produce the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, Lin Qi, Zhao Jilong, Rosamund Pike and Rosie Uniacke. Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment will also handle production.