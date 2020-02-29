The Princess Principal film is shown in a trailer flanked by a lot of information

Share it:

Through the official website of Princess Principal, popular media franchise that saw the arrival of an anime series and a video game for smartphones, the first trailer was released for Princess Principal: Crown Handler, the first of six films dedicated to the brand, all followed by various new information.

Thanks to the trailer it is in fact possible to listen to the main theme of the work, entitled "LIES and TIES" and created thanks to the collaboration between Void_Chords and Yui Mugino. Furthermore, a key visual was also released together with the video of the production – which you can observe at the bottom of the news – in which it is possible to view the various characters that will follow one another during the course of the film.

The website also revealed the synopsis of the animated feature, set in late 19th century London after the attempted assassination of the princess that we could see in the anime series. Following the accident, the Empire launches into a series of counter-espionage actions ending up running into Control, an agency dedicated to secret operations against the Empire that started to question the loyalty of Bishop, a spy placed within the royal family. Meanwhile, the spy Dove is instructed to find and deliver the owner of a bookstore to the Commonwealth.

We also remind you that in the past it had been revealed that Masaki Tachibana – after having dealt with the original series – would return to work on the film as director, all supported by Noboru Kimura for the supervision of the script and by Kimitake Nishio for the character design. Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that the first teaser of Princess Principal: Crown Handler is available on the pages of Everyeye.