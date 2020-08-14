The Princess and the Frog, Disney's second Renaissance

Share it:

After Jeffrey Katzenberg's release from Walt Disney Pictures, repeatedly clarified as the man behind the Renaissance of the Burbank company, the house of Mickey Mouse entered that era defined as "The new millennium". With the acquisition of Pixar and the handing over of the executive role to John Lasseter, then over the years recognized as the "new Walt Disney", the company went to alternate medium-success films, such as Lilo & Stitch is The follies of the emperor, to commercial flops such as Treasure Planet and Atlantis.

Between unsuccessful attempts, such as switching to 3D animation with Chicken Little, The Robinsons is Bolt, in 2009 the company decided to go back and take steps back and try to recall those stylistic features that had been dictated by Katzenberg to revive the fortunes of Disney.

We have been talking about the Second Renaissance or more simply Disney Revival since 2009, which was born, needless to say, thanks to the intervention of Alan Menken to the music and John Musker and Ron Clements to the direction: thus blossoms The Princess and the Frog.

Lasseter's claims to return to the past

Freely inspired by the fairy tale The Frog Prince by the Brothers Grimm, The Princess and the Frog is an immense admission of guilt by the Disney production team, who after a decade of trying to get out of Tarzan it had struck a series of defeats both at the box office and from a creative point of view.

If then in 2004 the company had announced that Cows to the rescue it would have been the last film made in traditional technique, then animated by hand, the step backwards that took place a few years later was epochal.

The arrival of Ed Catmull and John Lasseter directly from Pixar, the company that most of all was pushing CGI in animated cinema, led the studios to retrace their steps and re-evaluate the possibility of focus on traditional animation.

Lasseter decided to call Ron Clements and John Musker to consult with two deans: later Basil the detective, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Hercules is The Planet of the Treasure, it was up to them to revive Disney.

Signed their dismissal in 2005, due to the flop of the adventures of Jim Hawkins and John Silver, Lasseter demanded that we could go back to watching one of their films, giving total carte blanche and only one obligation: bring Disney back to what it was during the Renaissance.

The intention of the two directors was to reprise the Frog Prince, starting from the story of E.D. Baker, but later rewritten by the Brothers Grimm, whose version was much easier to cartoonize.

Another objective was that of evoke the musical presence within the films, thus recovering the collaboration with Alan Menken, who later Hercules, in 1997, he had laid down his arms for about seven years, returning to collaborate with the company only for Cows to the rescue.

Musker and Clements were also upset by the fact that all the fairy tales from which they were drawing in those years were set in Europe or in any case far from America, so they tried to adapt everything to an American city.

The choice fell on New Orleans, so as to be able to give the city its importance in the musical field and also to please John Lasseter, since it was his favorite city in the United States.

The two directors, therefore, spent ten days there to be able to begin to feel the atmosphere that is lived and to start working on the film.

The reference classics for the traditional technique

Upon their return to Los Angeles, Musker and Clements explained that the style they wanted to refer to would be was that of Lady and the Tramp, which for Lasseter was the spearhead of Disney production and its philosophy.

Proceeding in the processing, however, we gradually came to a much more stylized style, getting very close to The Sleeping Beauty is 101 Dalmatians, with a more angular and less tapered animation.

Then he touched a Bambi make reference for the set scenes in the bayou, the typical ecosystem of Louisiana, swamps that are embraced by the Mississippi.

Clements explained that Bambi had been created with a very careful eye on the scenery, reproduced in a meticulous way, as he later also stated Ian Gooding, artistic director of The Princess and the Frog, who wanted to drop the viewer in New Orleans just as the 1942 Classic had dropped everyone into the forest.

On the processing from the point of view of traditional animation, Andreas Deja was once again involved, who after supervising the animation of Gaston, Jafar, Scar, Hercules and Mickey Mouse in Fantasy 2000, he found himself working on Mama Odie.

Deja, who has always been linked to traditional animation, went to underline how much the line could do with respect to the volume, outlining aspects that could not have been noticed in 3D, also denoting an important difference with The Planet of the Treasure: this time the goal was to create a real universe, reproduce the already known New Orleans.

Furthermore, Lasseter pushed very hard to have a drawing line very close to the 1950s and to the productions that accompanied Walt Disney to make Alice in Wonderland.

For Deja all those elements represented a work that had to be organic, made of straight lines ready to move to shape the various characters.

To adequately animate them all during the dance phase, especially Louis the alligator, which was created by Eric Goldberg (animator of the Genius and Philoctetes), Lasseter summoned a choreographer to explain to all the conductors how to create the most eccentric dance possible.

Finally, for the frog versions of Tiana and Naveen it was used as a reference the Jiminy Cricket of Pinocchio, to date one of the greatest animation works done by Walt Disney. And it was from 1938.

Musical uncertainties

From a musical point of view, Lasseter showed no little skepticism in confirming Alan Menken, who in 2007 had worked on As if by magic.

Fearing that a repetitive effect might occur, it was therefore decided to join the composer with Randy Newman, with whom he had previously collaborated and asked to work very thoroughly with jazz.

Having been born and raised in New Orleans he would have been the most suitable person for the score. Newman worked on the entire project, trying to replicate the success he achieved with Toy Story.

To date we can say that we are not faced with a memorable work, we don't sing the songs of The Princess and the Frog every day as we did with those of the Disney Renaissance by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman or by Tim Rice, but a very organic and functional work was created, such as to allow the entire soundtrack to fit perfectly into the jazz atmosphere.

From the point of view of the script, finally, the work was led by Don Hall, who after Tarzan and home video film in Disney he found himself on his first starring job, which he would later follow Winnie the Pooh.

Hall defined it as a story designed for people who do not like stories about princesses, for the different spirit of Tiana, the true antithesis of Lottie La Bouff, much more vain and interested in court life.

As was the archetypal character of Musker & Clements, from Aladdin forward, Tiana appeared to be very empathetic as a girl, leading viewers to understand what surrounds the character and change the perception of the world viewed.

Tiana, among other things, would also have been the first African American princess, enhancing a concept already expressed by Pocahontas in aesthetics.

The even more particular aspect is linked to the fact that Tiana really exists: her name is Leah Chase, a woman who has been a waitress for years and dreamed of opening a restaurant together with her husband.

The directors met her and decided to model the protagonist's character on her, listening to the many stories about catering and the food she had to tell.

Criticism of the African American community and success

The Princess and the Frog managed to make it to the cinema in 2009. Numerous criticisms and disapproval from the African American community, who wanted to brand the film as racist and derogatory, in addition to the fact that the setting of New Orleans was an offense to the black residents who had been affected by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 .

Walt Disney, before finishing the production, she relied on Oprah Winfrey's advice to make sure he built a film that was not offensive to the African American community, and in its opening weekend he managed to gross over $ 700,000.

It was a huge hit with audiences, earning 267 million worldwide, the fifth accomplishment of the year for animated films and far more than other Disney Classics from 2000 onwards. Despite the release of Avatar a week later, which almost completely dulled the interest in The Princess and the Frog, the result was more than satisfactory, against a cost of 105 million dollars.

Disney's willingness to go and recover the traditional technique was exalted, succeeding in full, just as a small compendium of New Orleans pop culture was found in the film by Musker & Clements, also recalling the strong themes of Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King.

At a time when 3D was beginning to plague critics, many were satisfied that there was no need to rely on goggles to watch the film. The Princess and the Frog was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2010, but lost comparison with Up by Pete Docter, another Disney film, but made by Pixar.

Despite the good success, the following year John Lasseter was ready a great new revolution and the return to CGI, in the wake of the strength of Tiana's character: in 2010, in fact, Disney completely overturned the figure of the princesses, entrusting Dan Fogelman with a masterpiece called Rapunzel.