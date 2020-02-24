'The Prince and the Dressmaker' will be a musical

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the things we need most today is greater diversity in major Hollywood productions, and especially in those that are committed to reaching a wider audience. It is those movies that help LGTBI boys and girls find references and not feel so alone in this complicated world. And, apparently, since the animation is going to bet on that path.

Kristen and Bobby Lopez, composers of 'Coco', 'Frozen' and 'Frozen 2', are working on a musical adaptation of the graphic novel 'The Prince and the Dressmaker', written by Jen Wang. But they will not be alone, as the finalist of the Prize Pulitzer, Amy Herzog, is helping in writing and producer Marc Platt, famous producer of Disney movies or 'La La Land', for example ', is also in the project. But what is the story of 'The Prince and the Dressmaker' about?

Sapristi

'The Prince and the Dressmaker'

Prince Sebastian and the dressmaker Frances hide a secret that they cannot reveal without jeopardizing the future of the crown: he likes to dress as a woman and she is her personal seamstress in the shade. Palace entanglements and romantic love in a plot loaded with adventure, double games and the discovery of identity.

That is the premise of 'The prince and the dressmaker', a graphic novel about the search for one's identity, and that plays continuously with the 'queer'. In fact, the author herself had the idea of ​​the story after watching the program of 'Ru Paul's Drag Race'.

"For me, Sebastian is someone who identifies with different modes of gender expression and is comfortable alternating between masculine and feminine. Queer would probably be the best description. But I am also open to the interpretations of the readers, in how they see the character. If for a reader, this story is Sebastian's first step to discover that he is trans, or if they feel that Sebastian is a cis man who likes to dress as a woman, I am happy with all that. "