The price Sony paid for Insomniac Games is revealed

In August of last year we saw how Sony He decided to keep one of the studies that has contributed most to the PlayStation catalog in recent years. We talked about the acquisition of Insomniac Games, responsible for Resistance, Ratchet & Clank and Marvel's Spider-Man, among others.

Now it has been known exactly how much it cost the Japanese to keep the study exclusively so that there is no possibility that the hen of the golden eggs will escape. In total they paid $ 229 million, as can be read on page 39 of this document.

The acquisition is what becomes a real bargain, because although it seems a lot of money in reality it is not great things in relation to what Sony can get in the future if the study continues with video games of franchises as powerful as Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank, not to mention the future original licenses that the talented developers could generate.

There is no official announcement that reveals what the study is working on, but all bets are on a sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man even with recent rumors that there is a new Ratchet & Clank underway that would be part of the PS5 launch catalog .

This original story of the Marvel character managed to attract all the looks of fans of comics, action video games, UCM and anyone interested in a single-player adventure in the old-fashioned way (at times it was too old-school ).

It is believed that the alleged sequel would focus on the character of Miles Morales taking into account the open end of the first game and the importance that this character has recently had for films like Spider-Man: A new universe and its expected sequels for film and television .