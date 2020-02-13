The price difference between LaLiga and the Premier for children to get out of the hand of footballers

Share it:

British football is always an example for the rest of the world. Full stadiums, hobbies delivered to their teams, mythical chants … But all that glitters is not gold. In England they are outraged after the newspaper "Telegraph" has revealed the high prices paid by children to get out of the hand of the players. The clubs request high sums of money that not all families have the possibility of reaching.

Many boys and girls dream of jumping to the grass of their team's stadium accompanied by their idols. Shake hands with the captain, talk to the goalkeeper, greet a defender, smile at one of the midfielders or hug the forward. In England, not everyone can get it. What are the prices paid in the Premier?

The big clubs like the Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea or Arsenal do not charge boys and girls to get out of the hand of soccer players. Neither does he Newcastle. These teams make a draw between the partners. The controversy arises when reviewing the figures of the other clubs. The most striking case is that of West ham, that charges up to 700 pounds for accompanying players in category A matches. Others like the Aston Villa they charge 500 pounds, the same figure as the Norwich for getting out of the captain's hand. The EvertonFor example, it also charges a high figure (599 pounds), but uses it for charitable causes.

ARSENAL Free (raffle between partners) ASTON VILLA £ 500 for category A matches, with a place reserved for the foundation BOURNEMOUTH £ 235 for category A matches BRIGHTON £ 350 to get out of the captain's hand. £ 250 for other players. 2 places per draw BURNLEY 4 VIP seats for £ 310 per game. Six seats for 40 pounds CHELSEA Free (raffle between partners) CRYSTAL PALACE £ 375 for 'Gold' packages, £ 100 for 'Silver' packages, if the child carries the home kit EVERTON At least 1 place for members. £ 599 as a donation for charity LEICESTER £ 355 + some places per draw LIVERPOOL Free (raffle between partners) MANCHESTER UNITED Free (raffle between partners) MANCHESTER CITY Free (raffle between partners) NEWCASTLE Free NORWICH £ 500 for the captain. £ 379 for all other players SHEFFIELD UNITED £ 360 for ‘premium’ matches. Prices start at £ 300 SOUTHAMPTON Free TOTTENHAM £ 485 for category A matches. The lowest price is £ 350. There is option of places by lottery WATFORD £ 100 to donate to the community. Also places by lottery WEST HAM £ 700 for category A matches. Three places per draw. WOLVES £ 450 for platinum matches. Prices from 320 pounds

And what happens in Spanish football? The question is required. And the answer leaves our clubs in good place. Most LaLiga clubs do not charge boys and girls for getting out of the hand of soccer players. It is also true that in LaLiga, as a rule, players do not usually go accompanied, except in specific cases. Mainly when LaLiga promotes a sponsor, in that case the children jump to the grass with a shirt of the sponsor in question.

In Spain it is more common for children to take their picture with soccer players. They are usually children of the quarry, partners, children of partners and in many cases it is done through a raffle. Teams like Villarreal reward the children's attendance at the stadium. In Getafe, Leganés and Levante the school players accompany the elders. In Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla, Betis, Osasuna, Valladolid, Eibar or Celta is also free. Some of these clubs have a waiting list and in others the sponsors directly manage it.

But there are always exceptions that confirm the rule. It is the case of the Real society and the Spanish. In the ‘Txuri Urdin’ club, children between 4-12 years old have the possibility to participate in the official photo prior to the matches. The first 25 registered are selected and done in order of request, giving preference to the partners. Members can take the picture for free. Those who are not members, paying 50 euros, may participate in ‘Your photo with the team’ and they will have two tickets in ‘zone N’ for that match. The parakeet club charges a symbolic amount for taking the official photo with the first team, in return the children watch the game at the stadium and receive the printed photograph at home.

In UEFA competitions the situation is different. The players do jump to the field accompanied by boys and girls who are designated, in most cases, by the agency itself through the sponsors.