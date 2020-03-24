Entertainment

The preview of V-Jump reveals the contents of Boruto 45: an important clash is at the door

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kara is now at the center of all the plots of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the manga sequel of the historian Naruto and which is telling the events of the new generation of leaf ninja. The criminal organization, like Akatsuki, has strong members but each with its own aims and interests.

Among these, it certainly stands out Koji Kasshin, mysterious white-haired man with a mask on his face capable of evoking toads as Jiraiya did. On the end of chapter 43 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations we saw him talking to Amado and preparing an attack against Jigen, with the complicity of the scientist.

While in chapter 44 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has received a few scenes, mainly intended for Amado, it seems that Koji Kasshin will instead be at the center of chapter 45. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will return not before April 20 but V-Jump has presented the preview of the next volume, where the following tagline for Boruto is recited: "An internal conflict is coming to Kara … Koji Kasshin VS Jigen ?!"

The clash will certainly be epochal despite Jigen is not in top form after the clash with Naruto and Sasuke, however he always remains the head of a powerful organization like Kara and banner of an Ootsutsuki. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 45 will be published on V-Jump on April 21, while on MangaPlus it will debut in English the day before at 17:00.

