The preview of My Hero Academia 4×20 shows the completed preparations: a crisis will take place

February 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Overhaul has seen the entire narrative arc of the first half of the season of My Hero Academia 4 focus on itself. There will not be a new enemy of the genre, however it would be bad to underestimate the newcomer. The mysterious Gentle Criminal and the young La Brava are in fact thinking of putting in place a great criminal event.

The Yuei boys continue to train for the show to be put in place at the Cultural Festival while they are also joined by little Eri. Just the little girl, in the company of Mirio Togata, marks the end of episode 19 together with the short post credits scene with Gentle Criminal.

There video preview of My Hero Academia 4×20 which you can find at the top of the news or at the end of the episode on VVVVID shows what the next steps will be. Entitled "Imperial Golden Tips", the episode of My Hero Academia will still focus on organizing the Cultural Festival. There is not only the 1-A to want to give their best, but also the rest of the school body. From Nejire Hado who will participate in the beauty contest at 1-B who wants to overcome the rival class, the students are in turmoil and with the preparations now completed.

At the same time, however Gentle Criminal and La Brava announce that a crisis will take place, once the villain has enjoyed a legendary tea. Their plan is now complete and only action is missing. My Hero Academia 4×20 will be published next Saturday.

