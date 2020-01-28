The prettiest! The photos with which Danna Paola burns Instagram

Share it:

What a great 2019 for Danna Paola! The Mexican triumphed, not only in her country, where she was the most listened to artist, but also internationalized her career with the Netflix series, “Elite".

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of ‘Hey Pablo’ shared that in the year she just finished she could compose 20 songs, “from the heart, a few many bittersweet tears, health at times, broken wings, diamond little people, aimless flights, more truths than false smiles… ”

And not only in the professional field, but Danna, one of the Mexican with more followers on Instagram, drove her fans crazy with these hot images; the most popular of 2019.

Here is Danna Paola's sexiest top 4 on Instagram:

As the diva she is, Danna arriving at the Icon Awards.

And when more than one made him sigh with his spectacular figure in the Mayan Rivera:

And yes, we were all struck with her platinum blonde look:

But, without a doubt, this has to be the most spectacular photo, because Danna looked really beautiful when she received a new decade:

