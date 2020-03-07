The president of the Italian Football Federation does not rule out suspending Serie A

Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Saturday that if he had been infected by coronavirus among soccer players, it does not exclude suspend permanently the Italian Serie A.

"You have to be realistic, the risk that it has been infected among the soccer players there is and we will take the necessary measures to protect the athletes, trying to understand what impact these precautions would have on sports activity, "said Gravina, asked about the eventual suspension Series A, in an interview with Italian national television Rai.

"We can not Exclude nor dare with hypotheses that we cannot foresee, "added the president of FIGC.

At the moment, after postponing four matches of the twenty-fifth day of Series A and six of the twenty-sixth, FIGC and the Serie A League approved to play the Italian tournament matches at door closed until at least April 3.

It was a decision taken in accordance with the decree approved by the Government on March 4, which, as regards sport, orders to play all competitions that congregate many people no audience Until the beginning of April.