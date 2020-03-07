Sports

The president of the Italian Football Federation does not rule out suspending Serie A

March 7, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Saturday that if he had been infected by coronavirus among soccer players, it does not exclude suspend permanently the Italian Serie A.

"You have to be realistic, the risk that it has been infected among the soccer players there is and we will take the necessary measures to protect the athletes, trying to understand what impact these precautions would have on sports activity, "said Gravina, asked about the eventual suspension Series A, in an interview with Italian national television Rai.

"We can not Exclude nor dare with hypotheses that we cannot foresee, "added the president of FIGC.

At the moment, after postponing four matches of the twenty-fifth day of Series A and six of the twenty-sixth, FIGC and the Serie A League approved to play the Italian tournament matches at door closed until at least April 3.

READ:  The Barça board of directors calls an emergency meeting after the controversy of I3 Ventures

It was a decision taken in accordance with the decree approved by the Government on March 4, which, as regards sport, orders to play all competitions that congregate many people no audience Until the beginning of April.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.