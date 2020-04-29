The president of the European football leagues: "Someone who is part of FIFA should not say that"

Share it:

The President of the European Football Leagues, Lars-Christer OlssonHe insisted on trying to end this season's competitions "if possible" and criticized the statements of the President of the FIFA Medical Committee, Michel D'Hooghe, who recommended that football not return until September.

'I think he should have kept the advice to himself. You have to understand what happens in each country, I shouldn't say that someone who is part of FIFA, because it is not his personal vision, but a message from FIFA ', Olsson said during a round table by videoconference organized by Soccerex.

'If there is an opportunity for a country to end its competition, that will allow it to guarantee the integrity of its competition and the integrity of international competitions, because their clubs can be classified by sporting meritshe added.

The spokesman for the European Leagues thus responded to statements by D'Hooghe to the British network Sky Sports, in which he considered that football should not return until September 1 'at the earliest' due to the coronavirus pandemic and asked to 'have more patience'.

'I think everyone in Europe is in favor of ending the competitions if possible. As long as health allows us, that would be the best solution. If we can't, we'll have to find another solution, 'said Olsson.

The executive of the association of European football leagues considered that before facing the future of football after the pandemic, it is necessary to 'focus on the problem we have now', how to solve if you can resume the competitions.

'We have to focus on solving current problems. I am talking about the 900 member clubs in our leagues, and some clubs have real financial problems, which are not so crucial for the top 20 clubs. AND not only the big leagues work with protocolsWe are coordinating so that all the leagues can return in a safe way, "he added.

Olsson said the decision on whether to end the national championships will have to be made, at the latest, at the end of May, and he was convinced that the next season can begin. "I can imagine that this season will not end, but not that the next will not begin," he added.

The head of the Leagues also admitted that the international calendar in the next campaigns will be 'a problem', but said it is 'soon' to know if it will affect the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, whose dispute is scheduled for November and December of that year.

'I think this crisis will somehow affect the calendars of the next two or three years'added the president of the European Leagues, who participated in this debate by videoconference with the secretary general of the European Club Association (ECA), Michele Centenaro; that of the Fifpro union, Jonas Baer-Hoffman; and the CEO of the Sport Integrity Global Alliance, Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros.

