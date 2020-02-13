The president of the COE reveals who should be the Spanish flagman in Tokyo

Share it:

Alejandro Blanco, president of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), referred to the dilemma of who will be the flag bearer in Tokyo 2020 and said that "with the norm in hand", the one with more options is Saúl Craviotto.

"There is a rule and that is decided by the Board of Olympic Federations. There are all the presidents of the Olympic federations and they are going to decide. According to that rule, Saul has two golds, a silver and a bronze; Mireia has a gold, two silver and a bronze; and Lydia has gold, silver and bronze. It will be decided there, but with the norm in hand the one that has more possibilities is Saul Craviotto", said.

Asked if he understands the position of those who advocate that it be a woman, he said: "I understand everything and I have had more requests, not only that one, from people who have different opinions. All are respected because all are understandable. but I repeat, as it is not a decision of the president but it is a decision of the Board of Olympic Federations, they are the ones who are going to decide, "he told EFE.

Blanco went to the signing of a collaboration agreement between Iberia and the agency he directs and there he valued how the team faces the appointment of Japan: "I think with a lot of optimism and a lot of realism. The results are coming out every weekend in all competitions and in all disciplines. "

"With that you have to be optimistic and also realistic. Let's go to some Games to compete with the best athletes in the world and we hope and we are sure that the successes for Spanish sport will continue to be their hallmark, "he added.

As for the baggage with which he would be satisfied, he commented: "With those that are achieved. It has been four wonderful years, in which every weekend Spanish athletes are at the top of the podium. It is true that the Games are the most important competition but it means nothing about the volume of the four years. Whatever happens in Tokyo, we have to be very satisfied. "

On the other hand, he defended the existing model and what so many achievements he is giving the country while offering some of the reasons for this: "Every time we go to a meeting they ask us what we do in Spain to have so many successes."

"We must explain that we have great athletes, great coaches, the best club structure in the world and great federations that are doing an extraordinary job. When you put all that together, the results come out. That is getting it and that is why they admire so much to Spain, "he concluded.