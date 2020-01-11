The president of Sony explains the strategy behind the PS5 logo

Share it:

The new PlayStation 5 logo has been widely commented since Sony He revealed it a few days ago. The desasapland of the image, accused by some of being unoriginal, has behind it a strategy that the CEO of Sony has recently revealed.

Jim Ryan He spoke with Business Insider Japan about this matter in an interview conducted this week. The president of the company highlighted the importance of a brand being easily identifiable for consumers and that is something PlayStation is proud of.

"It is important to emit a sense of coherence for PlayStation brand products. It is imperative that anyone who sees [the logo] thinks immediately and positively, 'That is PlayStation.'"

In addition, Ryan continued to highlight Sony’s obligation to keep PlayStation 4 users interested in the console, and the fact that the logo is so similar to the previous one meets this objective.

The CEO of Sony also talked about those features that will make PlayStation 5 unique compared to previous generations. Given this, Ryan stated that this information was still to be revealed.

