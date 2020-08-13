The president of PSG spoke of the future of Neymar and Mbappe after qualifying for the semifinals of the Champions League

Share it:

Neymar and Mbappe are in the sights of the greats of Europe

PSG lived a quarter-final for the heart attack at the Da Luz stadium in Lisbon after beat Atalanta 2-1 after losing for more than 50 minutes. The victory, with two goals in the 90th minute, gave the pass to the semis, a place that it had not occupied for 25 years.

After the euphoric classification, the president of the club Nasser Al-Khelaïfi was full of praise and thanks, especially towards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, his two highest figures within the team.

Faced with speculation about the possible departure of both, the Brazilian to Barcelona and the French to Real Madrid, the Qatari businessman He assured that his two referents "will never leave PSG."

The president of PSG spoke of his two references – REUTERS / Stephane Mahe

“Ney, with Kylian (Mbappé) is one of the best players in the world, he is in the top three. Ney was the man of the match, he had a great match. He and Kylian will never leave, they will stay (at PSG) "He said after reaching his first semi-final since his promotion to the presidency in 2011.

“It is a very special day for us, it is the 50th anniversary and we won like this, it is wonderful. Honestly, we need that to change the mindset. Something is blocking us a bit but today I promise you that all players want to give 200% more”, He warned in an interview with RMC Sport.

"The semifinals of the Champions League are not easy. Now we are going to celebrate tonight but from tomorrow we will think about the semifinals ", stressed the manager.

“Our goal is very far away. So, we are going to think about the semifinals, we are not thinking about the final. For us It is very important to change the mentality of the players, of the team, but also of the media ”, he acknowledged.

Neymar and Mbappe will play the semifinals in Lisbon -Reuters

"Everyone doubts Paris Saint-GermainToday we showed that we could go further, we played a magnificent game. In three or four minutes we change everything. We need this mentality, this victory to go as far as possible, ”said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

The parisian team was the first to qualify for the next stage and he is already waiting for the result between Atlético de Madrid and RB Leipzig, who will meet today at the José Alvalade Stadium.

“I am very proud, I want to thank everyone, the players, the coach, the squad. It wasn't easy after leaving the championship. Everyone said that we were not prepared for this Champions League but we showed this great mentality, these great players. Everyone gave what they had to give on the field, I am very, very, very happy, "he said.

