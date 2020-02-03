General News

 The president of Lucasfilm confirms that a woman will direct a Star Wars movie

February 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


New Star Wars Jedi Order Art

The month of January is over and we have run out of any official Lucasfilm announcement about the next Star Wars movie. In theory, this January was going to be when they announced news about the Star Wars movie scheduled for December 2022, and about which there is not the smallest detail, but it has not been.

While we wait, before the 73rd BAFTA Awards Ceremony held last night, which left three prizes for "Joker", they could talk to Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, and she advanced that one of the next Star Wars movies will have a woman as director, as with some of the episodes of “The Mandalorian”. In fact, those who participated in that first Disney + Star Wars series seem the most likely bets for many, as they are Deborah Chow, which will also handle the Obi-Wan series, and Bryce Dallas Howard, although only time will tell.

It should be noted that there is no certainty that Kennedy refers to the 2022 film, as we do not have her exact statements or the question she was asked.

READ:   Zoe Colletti joins the sixth season of Fear The Waking Dead



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.