 The president of Lucasfilm confirms that a woman will direct a Star Wars movie

The month of January is over and we have run out of any official Lucasfilm announcement about the next Star Wars movie. In theory, this January was going to be when they announced news about the Star Wars movie scheduled for December 2022, and about which there is not the smallest detail, but it has not been.

While we wait, before the 73rd BAFTA Awards Ceremony held last night, which left three prizes for "Joker", they could talk to Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, and she advanced that one of the next Star Wars movies will have a woman as director, as with some of the episodes of “The Mandalorian”. In fact, those who participated in that first Disney + Star Wars series seem the most likely bets for many, as they are Deborah Chow, which will also handle the Obi-Wan series, and Bryce Dallas Howard, although only time will tell.

It should be noted that there is no certainty that Kennedy refers to the 2022 film, as we do not have her exact statements or the question she was asked.