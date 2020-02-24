Sports

The president of Fenerbahce jumps to the stand to stick with his fans

February 24, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Fenerbahce is not going through his best sporting moment. The team is sixth in the classification of the Turkey Super League seven points behind the leader, the Trabzonspor.

This weekend he played a transcendental game, at home, before one of his top rivals, the Galatasaray. The result was 1-3. The defeat hurt a lot in the stadium and so the fans of the team told their president, Ali Koç.

The Turkish team paid the defeat with the president of the entity at the end of the meeting. And the reaction of maximum president of Fenerbahce It was none other than responding to these fans.

The president not only addressed these fans verbally, but also He jumped from the box, got into the stands and faced face to face with the fans that insulted him generating a huge fight in front of everyone and with the cameras witnessing everything. The security forces had to intervene to try to separate the battle that had been created.

READ:  With Messi ready: Barcelona visits Levante in search of its eighth consecutive victory and to tie the lead

He was taken to the locker room tunnel to avoid major evils.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.