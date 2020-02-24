The president of Fenerbahce jumps to the stand to stick with his fans

The Fenerbahce is not going through his best sporting moment. The team is sixth in the classification of the Turkey Super League seven points behind the leader, the Trabzonspor.

This weekend he played a transcendental game, at home, before one of his top rivals, the Galatasaray. The result was 1-3. The defeat hurt a lot in the stadium and so the fans of the team told their president, Ali Koç.

The Turkish team paid the defeat with the president of the entity at the end of the meeting. And the reaction of maximum president of Fenerbahce It was none other than responding to these fans.

The president not only addressed these fans verbally, but also He jumped from the box, got into the stands and faced face to face with the fans that insulted him generating a huge fight in front of everyone and with the cameras witnessing everything. The security forces had to intervene to try to separate the battle that had been created.

He was taken to the locker room tunnel to avoid major evils.