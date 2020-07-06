After Barcelona's victory against Villarreal, Josep Bartomeu pointed out against the use of technology and stressed that it benefits Real Madrid: "He has always favored the same team." In addition, he discussed the team captain's contract, which expires in June 2021
The president of Barcelona exploded against VAR and was blunt when talking about the negotiations for the continuity of Lionel Messi
July 5, 2020
1 Min Read
