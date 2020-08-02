The president of Barcelona angered a player from the squad: "He committed an unacceptable act"

Share it:

After losing the Spanish League to Real Madrid, the Barcelona aim all his cannons at the Champions League. The players enjoyed a few days off after the closing of the domestic tournament, but they already faced the preparation for the second leg of the round of 16 before Napoli to be held next Saturday at the Camp Nou (the first leg ended 1-1). However, for that match Quique Setién will not be able to count on a player who has his hours counted at the club: the Brazilian Arthur.

The footballer, who once the Champions League ends will go to the Juventus of Italy in the framework of an exchange that was made by the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic, traveled to his country once the League ended and did not return to campus. In the last days he contacted Eric abidal (Barcelona sports director) to communicate that he would not return to the team to play the European club competition.

"This was not planned. On the contrary, we had agreed that he would play with Barça until the end of all the championships, ”he said. Josep Bartomeu, president of Barcelona, ​​in an interview with the newspaper Sport. The leader described Arthur's attitude as "An unacceptable act of discipline" and maintained that "there is no justification for him not to return to the team now that we are going to play the Champions League".

Bartomeu said that the 23-year-old footballer "Nobody gave him permission"To stay in Brazil and warned that" there will be an investigation and, depending on what happens, there will be some kind of sanction" In this context, he stressed that the Brazilian will have the possibility of giving his version of events.

"What Arthur has done is a lack of respect for his companionsBecause the team wants to do well in the Champions League. And also for the club. It is not logical that playing such an important title, a player decides to erase himself. It is unjustifiable and totally incomprehensible, ”said the top leader of the Blaugrana cast.

For Bartomeu, the Brazilian "is a player who has a certain importance in the team", whose presence could have been of great help at the crossing with Napoli and in an eventual pass to the final phase of the event in Lisbon.

While, regarding the reasons that led to the transfer of the footballer to Juventus, he explained: "He is a player who cannot renew for Barça for the amount he wants, he has a better offer and he explains it, Barça cannot match that offer, he decides to leave and then the operation starts. "

Finally, the president of the Catalan entity hinted that, despite the questions, Quique Setién will continue in office facing the next season. "He has a contract. When we hired him, we explained that it was a project for this season and all the following. Measuring a coach for a few months, with a pandemic in between, is very complicated, "he reflected.

"At no time did we think of a change of coach", he affirmed and, regarding the names that sounded like possible replacements for the current DT, he was blunt: “We have not spoken to anyone. Not with Laurent Blanc or with anyone. With Xavi I do speak because we have a good relationship, but he recently renewed with his team. Xavi will come one day to train at Barça. And he will decide when ”.

