The president of Barcelona, ​​unfiltered: the 7 new reinforcements and criticism of the VAR after the Real Madrid title

Bartomeu spoke about the present and future of Barcelona – EFE / Alejandro García.



A week after losing the league title, which remained in the hands of Real Madrid, and looking ahead with the Champions League and Napoli on the horizon, the president of FC Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, gave an interview to the Catalan newspaper Sports world in which he talked about everything.

Among the highlights, the manager counted how the squad for the next season will be formed and the contracts of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Marc André Ter Stegen, pillars within the team.

At the same time, once again marked his discontent with the management in the use of the VAR, a tool that he believes influenced the final result that occurred in the league in which the meringue team was crowned champion.

Ansu Fati will have a first team record next season (AFP)

"I have no doubt that it will renew", Bartomeu assured about the Argentine captain, while about his friend and scorer he reported that "he has a contract that, according to the number of games he plays, automatically renews for the 2021-22 season."

The imminent renovation, meanwhile, will be that of the German goalkeeper: "Not only for his quality as a goalkeeper but for his personality as a player, his way of being and relating. It is a prop of the wardrobe and the future. At 28, he is one of the three best in the world ”.

"We already have seven new players. In January Barça made a series of bets for the future and since we made them, people are seeing the quality they have, ”said the culé leader.

"Pedri, who is a young player with incredible talent. Trincao, who was very unknown, we signed him in January and he is already the best U-21 in Europe. AND Matheus Fernandes, who has played little because he has had some problems with the roles to come to Spain, he already has them in order and has had few appearances but of quality in Valladolid. Pjanic He is a player who will come and will surely consolidate in minute zero in the first team. It is very exciting to see Barça B players coming up. Since Araujo, center that will surely have a file of the first team, Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati”, He highlighted regarding the reinforcements that Barcelona will have next season.

As for proper names like Neymar and Latuaro MartínezBartomeu limited himself to saying that, with respect to the Brazilian, "we are making decisions and the players, if they do not come from an exchange of footballers, it is very difficult for them to come." Regarding the Argentine, he revealed: "Yes, we have spoken with Inter but now the issue is stopped."

Bartomeu again criticized the management of the VAR – REUTERS / Albert Gea

Finally, he also had a space to talk about the league that got away from FC Barcelona. "You have to look ahead. There was a rival, Madrid, who beat us but also it is true that the management of the VAR was not the most adequate in this last section of the League and the best league in the world deserves a VAR to match it ”.

When asked if with a correct VAR, Messi and company had become champions, he replied: "I don't want to say that. The referees have made self-criticism. That they admit it is good, of course there will be mistakes, but there is no VAR at the level of the League ”.

"The problem is management. The VAR is a very powerful tool and in the same or similar situations they have had different decisions in different parties. It is the comparative tort. The refereeing has improved but there is a way to go ”he concluded.

