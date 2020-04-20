Entertainment

The presentation of new consoles and games has been advanced after canceling E3 2020 according to an insider

April 20, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The cancellation of the E3 2020 may still be a good thing for the most impatient who can not take it anymore to see the desasapland of the PS5, the catalog of Xbox Series X or any new data that may be given about the next generation of consoles.

Analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad assured on Twitter that the cancellation of the Angelina fair has meant a change of plans for large manufacturers and development studies. Nothing we couldn't see coming here.

The interesting thing is that Ahmad assures that the next presentation related to a new generation console and its games has been brought forward (not without first making it clear that in the current situation any plan can change from one day to the next). This is in addition to information from VGC, where they assure that sources close to Sony talk about a PS5 presentation dated for May.

READ:  Dragon Ball Z: what if Majin Buu was a woman? The beautiful Katsu.ucosplay shows the result

At the moment the future of the new generation is uncertain, since Microsoft and Sony assure that they will fulfill the promise of launching the new consoles at Christmas this year and at the same time constant rumors arise that speak of possible delays, lack of components and also reduced launch prices to overcome the economic recession that is already upon us.

Here at IGN we will set up our own E3 with the Summer of Gaming event, packed with interviews, presentations and gameplays of new games for current and future generations. We will tell you sooner and we will celebrate with you the future of video games in June.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.