The Premier's priority objective: to finish the season

The clubs and executives of the Premier League promised this Friday to finish the competition as soon as the coronavirus crisis allows, without setting a deadline such as June 30, as requested by some teams.

As reported by the BBC about the meeting held this Friday by video conference, the clubs put aside the proposal to end the season before that date, which marks the end of many contracts and discussed "possible calendars"

"Our goal is to be prepared to return when the government tells us that it is safe. Like the rest of businesses and industries, the Premier and our clubs are working in a complicated scenario, "said the English first division.

"Today's shareholder meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible schedules. It remains our goal to finish the 2019-20 season but right now everything is provisional until we see the evolution of the impact of COVID-19, "he added.

On the part of the Premier they insist that finishing the competition "remains the objective" and all "calendars are feasible although provisional", to be able to finish the league suspended since last March 13 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The British Government, a country that already has more than 12,000 deaths from the pandemic, extended this Thursday to three more weeks the rules of confinement and social distancing. Meanwhile, from the Premier they have always made it clear that they will act jointly with their authorities and the medical services council.