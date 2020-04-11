The Premier's coaches ask the players to be tested before resuming the competition

The Association of English Football Coaches (LMA) recognized that there are priorities before the return of the competition, But in the words of its president, Richard Bevan, he pointed out that for the Premier to return, all the players will have to be evaluated.

In an interview with the BBC, the president of the LMA talks about the fact that the first thing is that "tests are provided" to social security workers and patients. "Once that happens, sport has access," he said.

Bevan explained that this is not the time to consider a possible return schedule for the competition. "The most important thing is health and going back to the fields without making sure of the good shape of the players is risky. We have to debate more on the subject, "he said.

"There are not going to be any predictions about when you can return to football until the end of April," he added. In this sense, Bevan pointed to the case of German football and the need to have tests available. "In Germany, if they are talking about going back to the beginning of May, it must be for a clear conviction from the government because they are doing 50,000 daily tests ", he pointed out.

"In this country we are at 10,000, although the government plans to reach 100,000 by the end of the month. Our coaches do not want to return to the fields until the players are evaluated. But at the same time, the government must give its approval. , because the tests must thisr first available to healthcare workers, patients and their families"he insisted.