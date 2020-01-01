The premieres and news of Netflix in January: series, films and documentaries

2020 arrives and to celebrate the premiere of the new year, our televisions will live the premieres of many series and movies on Netflix. Among all these premieres, we can highlight the miniseries Dracula, The misterious Messiah, or the surprising AJ and the Queen.
These are the best Netflix releases for January.
one
Spinning Out – January 1
An Olympic medalist figure skater deals with family and personal problems while watching things get complicated to achieve her dream. Series starring Kaya Scodelario, January Jones and Will Kemp.
two
Messiah – January 1
Series about a CIA agent investigating a charismatic man who has founded a spiritual movement and is causing social upheaval. Who exactly is and what do you want?
3
The Circle – January 1
The status and strategy are face to face in this social experiment and contest whose participants fool around, become friends and pretend to be others to earn $ 100,000.
4
The thieves of the forest – January 2
The charismatic bandit Jan de Lichte leads the oppressed and weaker in a revolt against the corrupt aristocracy of 18th-century Belgium. Series starring Matteo Simoni, Tom Van Dyck, and Stef Aerts.
5
Sex, in a nutshell – January 2
From the biology of attraction to the history of contraceptives, this fun and revealing series reveals the ins and outs of sex. Documentary starring Janelle Monáe.
6
Anne with an E (season 3) – January 3
A brave and passionate orphan finds a rare home with two brothers of very different characters. Based on the famous novel "Ana de las Verdes Verdes", and starring Amybeth McNulty, Geraldine James and R.H. Thomson
7
Dracula – January 4
Miniseries created by Steven Moffat, responsible for series like Sherlock or Doctor Who. These new stories bring succulent details to the bloody crimes of the legendary Count Dracula, also exposing his most vulnerable side.
8
Cheer – January 8
This docuserie follows the ups and downs of the competitive cheerleaders of the Navarro Higher Education Center, who strive to win a coveted national title.
9
Titans (season 2) – January 10
After launching to act on his own, Robin, Batman's ex-partner, encounters a series of young heroes with problems who desperately need a mentor. Second season of this series set in the DC Comics superhero world starring Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, and Teagan Croft
10
AJ and the Queen – January 10
The drag queen Ruby Red (played by its creator, RuPaul) travels from one coast to another in the United States with a personal goal: back to the top. He doesn't know yet, but a very special company is waiting for him.
eleven
Medical Police – January 10
Doctors Owen Maestro and Lola Adolf Spratt leave the Children's Hospital to join a secret CDC unit and end a lethal virus with global impact.
12
Giri / Haji – January 10
A policeman travels to London in search of his brother, a murderer, while a yakuzas conflict plans over Tokyo. But trust is even harder to find. Co-production between Netflix and the BBC, created by Joe Barton, and starring Takehiro Hira and Kelly MacDonald.
13
Jamtara: Wait for the call – January 10
Indian series where we will see how some young people from town carry out very lucrative scams, until a corrupt politician wants to participate in the operation and a policeman wants to end it.
14
Grace and Frankie (season 6) – January 15
Their husbands have abandoned them to marry each other, a strange bond that unites the orderly Grace and the eccentric Frankie in this Emmy-nominated series. Created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, and portagonized by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Martin Sheen.
fifteen
Sex Education (season 2) – January 17
This series is starring Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, Jean, a sex therapist. During the second season, Otis will have to master his newly discovered sexual impulses to be able to advance in the relationship with his girlfriend Ola, at the same time he will face the already tense relationship he has with Maeve. Starring Asa Butterfield and Emma Mckey.
16
A Fall from Grace – January 17
A woman without a background is accused of murdering her husband. Soon his lawyer suspects that a conspiracy is warped behind the case. A movie by Tyler Perry,
17
Ares – January 17
With the aim of being part of the elite of Amsterdam, an ambitious university enters an exclusive society, without knowing that it hides frightful secrets. Series starring Jade Olieberg, Tobias Kersloot and Lisa Smit.
18
The chilling adventures of Sabrina (season 3) – January 24
The third season of this comic adaptation comes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, whose protagonist is a young woman, half human and half witch, who navigates two worlds: that of mortals and that of her family, the Church of the Night. Starring Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, and Miranda Otto.
19
Next in Fashion – January 29
In this competition series presented by Alexa Chung and Tan France, designers strive to create visionary looks that everyone can wear.
twenty
Ragnarok – January 31
The warm winters and violent thunders of water that ravage a Norwegian town seem to augur another Ragnarok … unless someone intervenes on time.
