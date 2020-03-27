The premiere of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered would be imminent

Share it:

One week after being listed in South Korea's age rating system, information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered leaving little doubt about an imminent release.

Specifically, the game has appeared as part of a large leak related to the future contents of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, in which cosmetic objects that can be obtained for the 2019 title are mentioned if you buy this remaster that should reach PC, PS4 and Xbox One in no time.

Remastering has been discovered in this leak because the files for the Infinity Ward game released last year hide advertising from it, including a cover that has been posted on Reddit and is the same as the original game but with the new title.

Along with this remastering (which we remember is limited to the campaasapland mode of the original game) would include the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle package with the classic Ghost skin (a character that has returned in Season 2 of Modern Warfare as the main claim of the pass Battle), one project for the M4A1 assault rifle and one for the M1911 pistol (also emblems, battle pass levels, and more).

The premiere of this remastering may come at the same time as Modern Warfare Season 3, judging by the leak that includes content related to both. If so, we would be talking about a wait of less than two weeks.