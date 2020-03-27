Entertainment

The premiere of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered would be imminent

March 27, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

One week after being listed in South Korea's age rating system, information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered leaving little doubt about an imminent release.

Specifically, the game has appeared as part of a large leak related to the future contents of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, in which cosmetic objects that can be obtained for the 2019 title are mentioned if you buy this remaster that should reach PC, PS4 and Xbox One in no time.

Remastering has been discovered in this leak because the files for the Infinity Ward game released last year hide advertising from it, including a cover that has been posted on Reddit and is the same as the original game but with the new title.

Along with this remastering (which we remember is limited to the campaasapland mode of the original game) would include the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle package with the classic Ghost skin (a character that has returned in Season 2 of Modern Warfare as the main claim of the pass Battle), one project for the M4A1 assault rifle and one for the M1911 pistol (also emblems, battle pass levels, and more).

READ:  Upcoming Free Epic Games Store Games Revealed

The premiere of this remastering may come at the same time as Modern Warfare Season 3, judging by the leak that includes content related to both. If so, we would be talking about a wait of less than two weeks.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.