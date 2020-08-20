The Premier League unveiled its fixture: the demanding start that Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds will have

Share it:

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds already know their first rivals in the Premier League (Reuters)

While in the Premier League all the matches are exciting and in any of their games there are usually clashes of great coaches, the start of the 2020/21 season will offer one of the most anticipated matches: the Leeds of Marcelo bielsa will be measured on the opening day at Liverpool FC of Jurgen Klopp.

After achieving the long-awaited promotion to English football, a goal that was denied to the Leeds by 16 years, the Argentine strategist will have to make his debut in the elite next September 12 before the current champion and as a visitor, in Anfield.

Precisely the Reds, who will defend the title, will experience a turbulent start to the campaign, as the second date will be measured with the Chelsea in London, before receiving the Arsenal of Mikel Arteta in the third and playing the Derby of the city with him Everton in the fifth.

But in regards to Bielsa It will not be a simple start either because in the Date 4, which will be from October 3, your team will be measured against Manchester City and the Crazy will face again with Pep Guardiola.

Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola will meet again on October 3 on Date 4 of the 2020/21 Premier League

“Bielsa is very special. I think it will be amazing to have him in the Premier League next season. He is one of the most influential coaches. Knowledge does not depend on the trophies you earn. The players judge the coach by his knowledge ”, reflected the Catalan DT –who faced Bielsa with Barça when the Argentine was leading Athletic Bilbao– when Leeds was promoted.

As reported in the last hours Sky Sports, he Leeds and Bielsa agreed on Wednesday the terms for the renewal of their contract, which will be for a single season and will have a raise significant salary after winning the Championship title.

Manchester City and Manchester United will not participate in the first day (REUTERS)

On the other hand, the Manchester City and the United will not participate in the first day due to their recent participation in the 'Final 8' of the Champions and Europa League. Dates for Burnley-United and City-Aston Villa will be set later. Although both already know when they will face in the classic of the city: the December 12th will collide in Old trafford and the 6th of March at Etihad.

