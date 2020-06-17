The Premier League resumes its tournament with the stellar duel between Manchester City and Arsenal: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Manchester City and Arsenal face off for a delayed Premier League match.

After 100 days of forced unemployment, after the return of football in Germany, then in Italy and Spain, the Premier League joins the resumption of activity in the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus with a stellar game. The Manchester City of Pep Guardiola receive the Arsenal FC under a strict sanitary protocol and without public, as was customary in various leagues in Europe.

The City, escort of the tournament but to 25 points of the Liverpool FC, receives at Etihad Stadium an Arsenal that has been revitalized after the arrival of Mikel Arteta, former assistant of Guardiola, whom he will face as undefeated so far in 2020 (four wins and four draws). Unlike Pep's team, which lost two games this year, one of them in their last presentation before the break: they fell 2-0 in the classic against Manchester United.

Justly Arteta She was the first English soccer personality to test positive for COVID-19 and that was what forced her to stop the activity abruptly in early March.

This pending match, like Aston Villa-Sheffield United, will be in charge of retaking the contest that is widely led by the Liverpool FC, who has a chance to win a championship after 30 years of his last title.

The ‘Citizens’ have an obligation to beat the Arsenal because otherwise they will open the door for Reds of Jürgen Klopp they can get the title this Sunday, if they defeat the derby at Everton.

Probable formations:

Man City: Ederson – Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy – Rodri, De Bruyne, Gündogan – Mahrez, Sterling, Agüero. DT: Pep Guardiola

Arsenal: Leno – Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Tierney – Ceballos, Xhaka – Pepe, Ozil, Saka – Aubameyang. DT: Mikel Arteta

Hour: 20:00 local time / 19:00 GMT.

16:00 Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay

15:00 Bolivia and Venezuela

14:00 Peru, Colombia and Mexico City

TV: ESPN 2

ASTON VILLA – SHEFFIELD UNITED

POSITIONS

