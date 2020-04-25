Sports

The Premier League plans to return on June 8 and end on July 27

April 25, 2020
April 25, 2020
2 Min Read
The English Premier League could resume on June 8 and end on July 27, according to the leaders of the competition, who have already met with members of the Government to schedule the return of the Football League in England.

According to the newspaper 'The Times', the Premier is "close to reaching an agreement with the Government" to resume the season on June 8 and be able to conclude before the end of July, specifically on the 27th. A date that would give the clubs enough margin to prepare for the new course. This planning would force to extend the contracts of the soccer players as little as one month, without interfering in the following season.

The English League stopped on March 13, with ten days to go before the end of the championship with Liverpool bordering on the title. The Jurgen Klopp players are just two wins away from crowning themselves champions 30 years later. In total, there are 92 games left to play, which would fit in these almost two months.

However, the return to competition will occur whenever the tests are negative to all involved, players, coaches and staff environment and when the country's health authorities give the 'green light' to resume the game. Of course, the matches will be behind closed doors.

In addition, the British publication remarks that the Premier League organizers – who never planned to end the season before June 30 due to their infeasibility – prepare a 'rescue' of 10 million pounds (11.43 million euros) for each club in compensation for losses after the coronavirus pandemic.



