The Premier League is over: which teams qualified for the Champions League and which went downhill

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Premier League It came to an end this Sunday when all the games of the 38th date were held and the last tickets for international competitions were defined and the relegation positions that were not yet defined. Several days ago that the Liverpool He had already established himself as the tournament champion and with today's 2-1 victory over the Newcastle He closed his campaign with 99 points, a mark that was not enough to break the record of 100 units accumulated by the Manchester City of Pep Guardiola, two seasons ago.

The celestial ensemble had already secured its ticket to Champions for being escort of the box Jürgen Klopp, and after the TAS removed the suspension from UEFA, reason why they only remained to define the last two positions for this contest and the two tickets for the Europa League. Chelsea and Manchester United they started on Sunday with 63 points, being the owners of those passages, but pursued by the Leicester City (62p) that he had to receive at his stadium at Old Tafford. For its part, the whole blue he played in his stadium against Wolverhampton (59), who had to win to secure a place in the Europa League.

At Stamford Bridge things turned out the best for those driven by Frank Lampard that were imposed 2 to 0 thanks to so many Maison Mount and Olivier Giroud, sips the end of the first stage, and they celebrated the classification to the maximum European tournament. For his part, the Manchester United suffered but also exceeded by 2 to 0 at Leicester City with the screams of Bruno Fernandes, criminal, and Jesse Lingard, in added time, to complete a fantastic season that closes with the obtaining of the precious ticket.

Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the young coaches who qualified for Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively, for the Champions League (Reuters)

With defeat, the Leicester had to settle for a place where Europa League, a bitter prize for a team that was third before the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, but since the return from the activity it has only won two games out of nine played. The other consolation trophy for Foxes is that Jamie Vardy He kept the nickname of top scorer in the Premier with 23 scores.

Worse was the punishment of the Wolverhampton that despite having shown a high level throughout the campaign, he was left empty handed out of competition. Is that the Tottenham of Jose Mourinho, protagonist of a great comeback since the return of the activity (he won five times and only fell once), tied 1 to 1 against Crystal Palace and thanks to a goal difference of +14, he was above the Wolves and snatched the passage from the Europa League.

There is still a place for the second European competition that the champion of the FA Cup to be held between Arsenal and the Chelsea August 1. But if the blue box, already with a place in the Champions League, keeps the trophy, the ticket will be for the seventh of the Premier, the Wolverhampton.

José Mourinho fulfilled the objective of qualifying for an international competition with Tottenham (Reuters)

In the fight for salvation, the defeat of Watford (19º) 3-2 on the court of Arsenal (8th) -the Gunners they won 3-0 in the 33rd minute – condemned the club to play next season in the second division, just like the Bournemouth (18th), despite his victory against Everton (3-1). He Aston Villa (17th), historical of the Premier, was saved thanks to his 1-1 draw against the West ham (16th). It is worth remembering that the other red square had been reserved for the Norwich, last of the contest, some dates ago.

Their places will be occupied by the Leeds of Marcelo Bielsa, West Bromwich and a third team that will come out of the Playoff that is being held between Fulham, Cardiff City, Brentford and Swansea City.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

For the love of Messi: the name Leo was one of the most chosen for children in Catalonia

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's forceful message amid rumors about his future

Worry at PSG: the brutal kick that kicked Kylian Mbappé out of the game and shook up the French Cup final