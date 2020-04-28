The preliminary version of Project xCloud already has a release date in Spain

Share it:

If you are one of those who have tracked Project xCloud Since the cloud gaming service was announced by Microsoft, you have been in luck. The company has just announced the launch date of the service in our country.

And although it is only a preliminary version, the product will arrive in Spain next May. More specifically, they will start sending invitations for the preview starting next week. Remember that this is a version for Android mobile devices.

According to an official press release, invitations will first reach certain countries in Europe, starting today in Germany, France and the Netherlands. As we said, it will be from next week, already in May, when it will also arrive in Spain, apart from other countries such as Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Norway and Sweden.

On the other hand, Catherine Gluckstein, general manager and product manager for Project xCloud, has made a statement to celebrate today's announcement. Below you can read what he has commented in full.

"In partnership with the Azure team at Microsoft, we are actively monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on Internet performance in Western Europe and believe that we can responsibly start rolling out our preliminary release in a phased manner in the region. We will start in every country with a small number of participants and we will increase that number over time to avoid saturating regional bandwidth. We are excited for new western European players to join in the fun, try Project xCloud and help us shape the future of the game in streaming. ".

Remember that if you want to register to take the test it is already possible to do so. You only have to enter here. In addition, the requirements to participate are quite simple. Then we leave you with the complete list of everything you need.