the Prague set reopens, filming has restarted

In recent days there was talk of the return of the troupe of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on the set in Prague, and today the first confirmations would arrive: the Disney + TV series with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan has resumed its European production.

The European filming of. Was interrupted in early March due to the COVID emergency The Falcon and The Winter Soldier they played a key role in the production of the show, and it would actually have been difficult to disregard them (it would seem, for example, that this is where the locations of Zemo’s house are).

Today, therefore, they would have started shooting again, after the arrival of the stuntmen in the last few days, and the works should continue until 23 October.

Originally, there seemed to be only 9 days of missing filming in the pre-COVID calendar, but following the stop due to the pandemic, the new security protocols in place, and the script changes that were always made due to the virus, it is It is likely that more time is needed now to complete everything.

The Atlanta set, on the other hand, has been back to seeing the action for some time, and has also provided us with several shots of Stan, Mackie and colleagues that we can chat about and make theories about.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier It was supposed to arrive on Disney + this year, but we currently have no new information on a possible new airing date.